Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Price Target Raised to CHF 480

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.50.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

