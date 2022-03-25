Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 515.90 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 515.90 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZURN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a CHF 492 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 480 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 477.08.
Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.
Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.
