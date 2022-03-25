Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

ZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.18.

In other Zymergen news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $27,338.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,459 shares of company stock worth $567,114 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zymergen by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

