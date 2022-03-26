$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 468,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

