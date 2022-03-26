$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000.
Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 468,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.
First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
