$25.44 Million in Sales Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) to report $25.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.43 million to $25.45 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $19.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $104.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.27 million to $105.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $116.09 million, with estimates ranging from $110.14 million to $122.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.69.

TPVG traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 100,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $541.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $19.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 83,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

