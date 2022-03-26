Analysts Anticipate Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) will announce $13.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the lowest is $13.40 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year sales of $34.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Volta Inc – Class A.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

VLTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 181,066 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,815,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.