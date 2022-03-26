Analysts Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $26.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.01 million and the highest is $27.71 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $19.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $108.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.32 million to $113.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $115.31 million, with estimates ranging from $103.91 million to $124.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,510. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $518.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

