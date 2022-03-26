Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will report $3.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APVO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 690,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.