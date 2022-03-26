Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will report $3.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ:APVO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 690,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $31.76.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.