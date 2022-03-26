Arion Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (ARION) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Arion has a market cap of $48,635.98 and approximately $24.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 563.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.46 or 0.00874648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.74 or 0.07006323 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,223.19 or 1.00086439 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,724,786 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

