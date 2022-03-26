Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Capitalization Tops $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.15 or 0.06995318 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,308.42 or 0.99818619 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 135.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00308586 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.