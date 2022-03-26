Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.16). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

BILL traded down $16.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.74.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $296,921,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $185,970,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 476,441 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.