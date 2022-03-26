Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $832.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

MRVL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.37. 10,993,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,949,862. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.