Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion or more, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

Celestica stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.27. 633,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $12,972,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Celestica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Celestica by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

