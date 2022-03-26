Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 225.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNDT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

