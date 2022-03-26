DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.85 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $16.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 million to $21.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DURECT.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 537,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,356. The company has a market cap of $141.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.32. DURECT has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.13.
In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in DURECT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 177,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DURECT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in DURECT by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 126,212 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,925,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 275,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.
DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
