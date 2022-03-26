Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 1,503 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.94 and a 200-day moving average of $143.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.63 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.