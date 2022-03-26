Foster & Motley Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,768,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,126,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Premier by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,837,000 after purchasing an additional 566,617 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 890.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 510,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. 679,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,637. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.