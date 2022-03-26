Foster & Motley Inc. Has $844,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $52.30. 3,510,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.