Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 1,084 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,247,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.91. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.