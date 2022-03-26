FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.400-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

FCN stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.57. 84,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,489. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.44. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 61,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

