IRISnet Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $80.23 million and approximately $13.07 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,069,251,683 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,493,588 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

