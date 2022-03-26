Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. 470,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.04. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.