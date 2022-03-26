Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. 470,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.04. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

