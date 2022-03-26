Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.64 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Kleros has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $55.64 million and $760,392.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002403 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.71 or 0.00242644 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.