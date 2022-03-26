Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) to post sales of $194.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $197.20 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $194.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $892.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $910.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $992.96 million, with estimates ranging from $971.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $195,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,147 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after purchasing an additional 183,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135,461 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,292,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 64,512 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.96. 1,183,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,056. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,048.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

