Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.36. 898,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,370. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

