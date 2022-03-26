ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.27. 2,310,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,796. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

