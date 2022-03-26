Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Update

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBTC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 33,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,633. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

