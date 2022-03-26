Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Pan American Silver reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,055. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pan American Silver by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

