Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0024

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $126.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005005 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001216 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00032121 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.16 or 0.00948943 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,461,362 coins and its circulating supply is 435,200,926 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

