Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.46.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $27,891,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Plexus by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,888,000 after buying an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 88,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

