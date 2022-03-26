Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.

Popular stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,130. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

