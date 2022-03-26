PRW Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.48. 77,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,335. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $269.31 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.71.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

