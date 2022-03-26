PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,395,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after buying an additional 1,188,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $163.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,232. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average of $162.81. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

