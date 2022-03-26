Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.30. 1,206,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,827. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 584,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

