Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.08. 684,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $146.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.16 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.