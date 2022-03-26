Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 1.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $25.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $679.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $764.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,199.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $510.02 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

