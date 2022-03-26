Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Drops By 93.9%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOMMY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.38. 5,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

