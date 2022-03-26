Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will report $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $3.11. Spire reported earnings of $3.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.20. 299,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

