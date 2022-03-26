Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TITN traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 474,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,347. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $622.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

