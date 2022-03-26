U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of USPH traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,051. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

