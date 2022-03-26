Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.19. 228,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $475.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 383,896 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 244,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 217,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after buying an additional 138,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 214,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 132,444 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.