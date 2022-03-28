-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

SAIL traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.10. 982,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,698. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.91 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $4,468,919 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.