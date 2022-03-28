$0.38 EPS Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. CareTrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,280,823 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.16. 481,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.14. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

