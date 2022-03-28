-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

INMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.95 and a quick ratio of 18.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 86,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in INmune Bio by 90.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 59,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

