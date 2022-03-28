$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.88. Visteon reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

Shares of VC traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,136. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after buying an additional 277,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Visteon by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after buying an additional 216,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,012,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

