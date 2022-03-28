$0.87 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

GLPI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. 994,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,573. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.35 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 122.12%.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.