$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,545,409. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $50.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

