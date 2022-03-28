10,652 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Purchased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

FMHI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 62,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,596. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.54. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

