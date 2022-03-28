10,730 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 51.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 287,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,174. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.