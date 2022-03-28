$13.10 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) to post $13.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.24 million and the lowest is $12.93 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $53.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.64 million to $53.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.70 million, with estimates ranging from $52.95 million to $58.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 30.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 34,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,034. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $229.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

About Monroe Capital (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.